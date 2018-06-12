Jake and I met for several hours at Valencia’s Corner Bakery where I listened and jotted notes about Jake’s instructive war experiences. Despite age separation, it’s interesting how combat Veterans have so much in common no matter their ages.
Add Comment
-
Share This!
Jacob P. Miller, USMC Afghanistan War
1 min ago
About the author
Austin Dave
Austin Dave is an award-winning multimedia journalist. He heads The Signal's video news operations while reporting on the Santa Clarita Valley's most impacting topics.
Latest stories on SignalSCV.com
Education • Featured • News
Saugus teachers, staff agree to raise
21 mins ago