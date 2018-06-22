Magic Mountain tops USA TODAY’s theme park rankings

By Steve Kiggins

6 mins ago

The folks at Six Flags Magic Mountain call it the “Thrill Capital of the World.”

It’s not just a catchy tagline, either.

For the second time in four years, Valencia’s Magic Mountain – the home to 19 adrenaline-pumping roller coasters, more than any other theme park in the world – has been voted as the country’s No. 1 theme park by 10Best.com, a travel website published by USA TODAY.

“This is such a tremendous honor from our fans who continue to support our efforts of providing innovative and thrilling ride experiences each and every year,” Magic Mountain President Neal Thurman said in a news release. “Our fans have spoken and to be voted the No. 1 theme park speaks to our core message of delivering exceptional guest service and world class rides and attractions. Everyone at Six Flags Magic Mountain thanks you for your votes!”

One of Magic Mountain’s most popular attractions, Twisted Colossus, which debuted in 2015, earned special recognition, finishing No. 2 on the list of Top 10 Best Roller Coasters behind Six Flags New England’s SUPERMAN: The Ride.

Of Magic Mountain, USA TODAY wrote, “For roller coaster lovers, it doesn’t get much better than Six Flags Magic Mountain. The park boasts the world’s largest lineup of coasters – 19 of them – including some rather inventive offerings and record-breakers. Stars of the heart-pumping ride list include The New Revolution Galactic Attack, the first giant looping mixed reality roller coaster in the world, and Twisted Colossus, the world’s longest hybrid coaster. Record-breaking CraZanity is set to debut in 2018.”

Two of Magic Mountain’s sister parks, Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey, and Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio also garnered Top 10 honors, ranking third and fifth, respectively.

The awards were chosen by a panel that included a combination of editors from USA TODAY, travel experts and theme park industry experts.

“We are extremely honored by this incredible show of support by our fans who appreciate our track record of offering the most innovative rides and most thrilling park experiences in the industry,” Six Flags Senior Vice President of U.S. Park Operations Tom Iven said in a news release. “Our mission is to keep pushing the limits and deliver exciting new rides and attractions in every park, every year.”

A part of the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, Magic Mountain is the Santa Clarita Valley’s largest private employer with about 3,200 employees as of last year’s headcount.

To learn more about Magic Mountain, go online to www.sixflags.com/magicmountain.

TOP 10

The 10Best.com’s top U.S. theme parks for 2018:

1. Six Flags Magic Mountain (Valencia)

2. Cedar Point (Sandusky, Ohio)

3. Six Flags Great Adventure (Jackson Township, New Jersey)

4. Silver Dollar City (Branson, Missouri)

5. Six Flags Fiesta Texas (San Antonio, Texas)

6. Dollywood (Pigeon Forge, Tennessee)

7. Busch Gardens Williamsburg (Williamsburg, Virginia)

8. Holiday World (Santa Claus, Indiana)

9. Hersheypark (Hershey, Pennsylvania)

10. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (Tampa, Florida)