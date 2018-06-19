Metrolink invites SCV community to Dump the Pump

By mchavez

2 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

To remember National Dump the Pump Day on June 21, Metrolink officials are touting travel by train as the best way for long-distance commuters to beat rising gas prices.

Gasoline prices are expected to reach $3 a gallon as a national average for unleaded gasoline this summer, a four-year high. In California, that average has risen from $3.01 per gallon to $3.70 per gallon in the last year, according to AAA.

Tighter supplies, more demand and the switch to a summer blend of gasoline that is better for the environment are some factors behind a steady rise in fuel prices, officials said.

“Metrolink is a viable alternative to driving,” says Metrolink CEO Art Leahy. “It saves you money, and it’s healthier than dealing with the stress of worsening traffic.”

Santa Clarita is no stranger to worsening traffic as the city parallels two major freeways that are frequently congested.

“I think if more people realized they could take the train and stay off the freeway, they would take the train all the time,” said Mayor Pro Tem Marsha McLean. “I take the train all the time and I find it very, very convenient to do so,” said McLean, who commutes to downtown LA frequently.

Taking Southern California’s regional rail system, to work once or twice a week can save commuters thousands of dollars annually, according to Metrolink.

Metrolink fares on Saturday and Sunday are only $10 for unlimited rides. Starting July 4, Metrolink also will be charging $10 for holiday service.

Apart from helping commuters get to and from their places of work, Metrolink also makes stops at popular family and tourist destinations such as Disneyland, Universal Studios, Hollywood, downtown Los Angeles, and Dodgers and Angels baseball games as mentioned in a previous story.

For additional details on Metrolink, please visit www.metrolinktrains.com.

The above information was obtained by The Signal via a news release provided by the Metrolink Metro System