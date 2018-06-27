Newcomers and Friends June Luncheon Meeting

By Gwen Halstead, Newhall Community Contributor

Newcomers and Friends welcomed Eleanor Moschetti of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) as guest speaker at Piccola Trattoria. Moschetti described how the CHP’s “CarFit” program helps mature drivers find the safest fit in their personal vehicles as well as provides information and materials on resources locally that could enhance their safety as drivers and/or increase their mobility in the community. The information was so appreciated as were the pamphlets and brochures on all CHP safe driving programs available.

Newcomers and Friends is a social club open to all women in the Santa Clarita Valley who are new to the area or would like to meet new friends with activities and trips. Now with over 200 members, they enjoy monthly luncheon meetings, book clubs, Tea Ladies, Gourmet Group, Explorers, and games including mahjong, Mexican train dominoes, bunco and Rummikub, to name a few. You are also welcome to travel on great trips and fun outings.

Watch in The Signal for the club’s “Coffee Corner” held the third Thursday of every month at local restaurants for prospective members interested in learning about the club for fun with friends where “friendship grows.”