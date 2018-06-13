PFLAG SCV to celebrate 30th Anniversary at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

By Peggy Stabile, Santa Clarita Contributor

PFLAG Santa Clarita will be celebrating its 30th Anniversary at this year’s annual Pride Celebration on Saturday, June 23, from 1-4 p.m. in Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church’s Spurling Hall. All members of our community are cordially invited to join us.

This year’s program will include a screening of the Greg Louganis documentary, Back on Board, a beautifully filmed account of the life of the only diver in history to win two gold medals in two successive Olympic contests – Los Angeles in 1984 and Seoul in 1988. The film cuts back and forth between Louganis’s history as a star diver who has had career disappointments as well as amazing successes and his post-Olympic years during which he suffered from ill-health and financial difficulty. Even though Greg did not publically come out until the ‘90s, there were widespread rumors that he was gay and it has been widely speculated that homophobia played a large part in his not having benefitted from the lucrative advertising contracts that many other successful athletes signed.

Following the film, PFLAG SCV will introduce our guest of honor, Greg Louganis. A reception will follow the program.

If you would like further information about PRIDE DAY, please contact Peggy Stabile at 661-993-1881.