Printmaking Demo at Barnes & Noble

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

By Olga Kaczmar, Newhall Community Contributor

Lisa Doubleday Mott will be demonstrating printmaking at the June 18, meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA). This event is free, open to the public and meets at 6:30 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd.

“Printmaking is my first love, but I like to combine 2D and 3D work in any way that serves my sensibilities. The medium is the message and each one is a language in itself,” said Mott. “I’m planning to show some different printmaking techniques and samples thereof; intaglio prints with their plates, wood cut blocks, and monoprints. I’ll bring some printmaking tools and share some tips on how to use them and care for them. I will demonstrate at least one hand printing technique, a line transfer drawing.”

Mott received her B.F.A. in Illustration at University of Arkansas at Little Rock. After some post baccalaureate work in Printmaking, she moved to Valencia, California in 1998 and began teaching art classes for elementary schools locally. She became an Instructional Lab Tech in the Art Department at College of the Canyons in 2001.

Come early, standing room only by 6:30. See www.SantaClaritaArtists.org.