Roadway rehab is a waste of beautification money
By Signal Contributor
1 min ago

I find it odd that, in the middle of a five-year drought, our elected City Council members have decided to landscape and irrigate most or all of the major roadways in the valley. They have money to do this but the property owners have to pay $25 per year to fund the parks. Hey, folks, how about taking the wasted “beautification” money and put it toward the parks?
William Campbell
Valencia

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Roadway rehab is a waste of beautification money

1 min ago
Add Comment
Signal Contributor

I find it odd that, in the middle of a five-year drought, our elected City Council members have decided to landscape and irrigate most or all of the major roadways in the valley. They have money to do this but the property owners have to pay $25 per year to fund the parks. Hey, folks, how about taking the wasted “beautification” money and put it toward the parks?
William Campbell
Valencia

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor