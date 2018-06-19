Roadway rehab is a waste of beautification money

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

I find it odd that, in the middle of a five-year drought, our elected City Council members have decided to landscape and irrigate most or all of the major roadways in the valley. They have money to do this but the property owners have to pay $25 per year to fund the parks. Hey, folks, how about taking the wasted “beautification” money and put it toward the parks?

William Campbell

Valencia