Safety First for Santa Clarita Kids

2 mins ago

By Susan Russell, Santa Clarita Contributor

It’s “Safety First for Santa Clarita’s Kids!” Safety Town – Santa Clarita is a fun summer safety education camp for children 4.5 to 6 years of age. Children learn important safety lessons from credentialed teachers, trained youth volunteers and from local community safety heroes, including the Fire Department, Sheriff, CHP, City Lifeguards, American Red Cross, Guide Dogs of America, and more! They drive pedal cars in a child-size town, sing, make arts and crafts, and play games that reinforce the safety lessons.

Applications are being accepted for all camps – June 25-29, July 9–13, and July 16–20. Camps are held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day at Helmers Elementary School, 27300 Grandview Dr, in Santa Clarita. The fee for the camp is $150 per child and includes a t-shirt, school bag, healthy snacks, and fun each day. Some scholarships are available for families who qualify.

Youth counselors (13 to 17 years of age) are needed to help teach, monitor and model appropriate safety skills and behaviors. They earn community service hours for their work.

Go to www.SafetyTownSCV.com for the child and youth volunteer applications.



For more information contact: Susan Russell, Exec. Director @ susan@santaclaritaoptimistfoundation.org, or by phone at 661-360-6457.

Safety never takes a break!