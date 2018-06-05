SCV products selected in MLB Draft
Hart's Cole Roederer (7) watches his home run fly over the fence in right field before rounding the bases during a baseball game at Saugus this season. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
By Diego Marquez
5 mins ago

In the 2018 MLB first-year player draft, the Chicago Cubs selected two Hart High School products on Monday.

Senior outfielder and UCLA signee Cole Roederer was selected with the 77th pick on Monday and University of San Diego junior right-handed pitcher Paul Richan was selected with the 78th pick.

Roederer was a key player on Hart’s team this year ending the season with a .392 batting average and seven home runs in 18 games on the year, despite battling a hamstring injury then a grade 3 AC tear that forced him to sit out the end of his senior campaign.

Richan made 13 appearances, going 4-6 and ending the season with a 4.62 ERA as a junior. He posted a 101:13 strikeout to walk ratio.

Junior outfielder Alex McKenna, a Canyon Country product and Bishop Alemany grad, was selected by the Houston Astros with 132nd pick out of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

McKenna ended the season with 5 home runs and 31 RBIs, good enough for a .339  batting average.

About the author

View All Posts
Diego Marquez

Diego Marquez

Hart's Cole Roederer (7) watches his home run fly over the fence in right field before rounding the bases during a baseball game at Saugus this season. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

SCV products selected in MLB Draft

5 mins ago
Add Comment
Diego Marquez

In the 2018 MLB first-year player draft, the Chicago Cubs selected two Hart High School products on Monday.

Senior outfielder and UCLA signee Cole Roederer was selected with the 77th pick on Monday and University of San Diego junior right-handed pitcher Paul Richan was selected with the 78th pick.

Roederer was a key player on Hart’s team this year ending the season with a .392 batting average and seven home runs in 18 games on the year, despite battling a hamstring injury then a grade 3 AC tear that forced him to sit out the end of his senior campaign.

Richan made 13 appearances, going 4-6 and ending the season with a 4.62 ERA as a junior. He posted a 101:13 strikeout to walk ratio.

Junior outfielder Alex McKenna, a Canyon Country product and Bishop Alemany grad, was selected by the Houston Astros with 132nd pick out of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

McKenna ended the season with 5 home runs and 31 RBIs, good enough for a .339  batting average.

About the author

View All Posts
Diego Marquez

Diego Marquez