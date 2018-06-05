SCV products selected in MLB Draft

By Diego Marquez

In the 2018 MLB first-year player draft, the Chicago Cubs selected two Hart High School products on Monday.

Senior outfielder and UCLA signee Cole Roederer was selected with the 77th pick on Monday and University of San Diego junior right-handed pitcher Paul Richan was selected with the 78th pick.

What an honor to be selected by this organization. This is a dream come true! #EverybodyIn⁠ ⁠@Cubs pic.twitter.com/PpJgXe2SRF — Cole Roederer (@ColeRoederer) June 5, 2018

Roederer was a key player on Hart’s team this year ending the season with a .392 batting average and seven home runs in 18 games on the year, despite battling a hamstring injury then a grade 3 AC tear that forced him to sit out the end of his senior campaign.

Richan made 13 appearances, going 4-6 and ending the season with a 4.62 ERA as a junior. He posted a 101:13 strikeout to walk ratio.

Junior outfielder Alex McKenna, a Canyon Country product and Bishop Alemany grad, was selected by the Houston Astros with 132nd pick out of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

McKenna ended the season with 5 home runs and 31 RBIs, good enough for a .339 batting average.