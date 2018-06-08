SCV Youth Orchestra to play with Boston’s Palaver Strings June 18

By Perry Smith

1 min ago

A group of Santa Clarita musicians are about to learn from and perform with the Palaver Strings as that group makes its first Southern California tour.

As a part of A Voice in the Crowd tour, the Boston-based string orchestra is taking an afternoon to work alongside members of the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra in a workshop covering ensemble playing, expressing emotion and character through music and the role of music within the community.

In addition to being able to learn from the talented Boston group, the SCVYO musicians will have the chance to perform with the Palaver Strings on June 18 at 7 p.m. at the College of the Canyons cafeteria.

Tickets for the concert may be purchased in advance from the SCVYO website or at the door.