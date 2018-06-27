The California Highway Patrol is looking for volunteers
By Signal Contributor
1 min ago
The Newhall office of the California Highway Patrol Senior Volunteer Program is accepting applications to become a volunteer. Requirements include: no felony convictions, must be 55 or older, be of good moral character, must be able to volunteer during business hours; minimum 16 hours per month, and be able to work with minimal supervision.
Please inquire to Harry Fischer, (661) 252-9663, senior volunteer administrator of the Newhall Area, or email hfischer@chp.ca.gov.
