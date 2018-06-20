University News

Georgia State University, Atlanta, GA

Woojung Paek of Santa Clarita was named to the Dean’s List at Georgia State University during the spring semester of 2018.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds.

Lincoln Memorial University, Harrogate, TN

Zeenat Noor Shameem of Santa Clarita, received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (LMU-DCOM) in Harrogate, Tennessee, on May 12, 2018.

Shameem received her undergraduate degree from University of California, Los Angeles and a Master of Science from Lincoln Memorial University. She will continue her medical training as a resident in internal medicine at Kent Hospital in Warwick, Rhode Island. She is the daughter of Syed and Zehra Shameem.

The DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine is located on the campus of Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee. LMU-DCOM is an integral part of LMU’s values-based learning community, and is dedicated to preparing the next generation of osteopathic physicians to provide health care in the often underserved region of Appalachia and beyond.

The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, Baton Rouge, LA

Anastasia Jove of Castaic, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Jove was initiated at University of Southern California.

Jove is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

University of Rhode Island, Kingston, RI

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the spring 2018 Dean’s List. The students represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.

To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

The following students from your area were named to the Dean’s List:

Eriberto Cordero of Santa Clarita and Hannah Rae Ritchie of Newhall.

Wofford College, Spartanburg, SC

Cody James Miller of Newhall, received a Bachelor of Science degree in finance.

Wofford College, established in 1854, is a four-year, residential liberal arts college located in Spartanburg, S.C. It offers 26 major fields of study to a student body of 1,690 undergraduates. Nationally known for the strength of its academic program, outstanding faculty, study abroad participation and successful graduates, Wofford is home to one of the nation’s 283 Phi Beta Kappa chapters. The college community enjoys Greek Life as well as 19 NCAA Division I athletics teams.

