Canyon softball names new head coach

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

Taking over as the new head coach of Canyon softball, Scott Goodspeed is excited at the opportunity to be able to involve the Cowboys in the conversation of top programs in the Foothill League.

”I think it’s going to take a program that shows consistency from top to bottom,” Goodspeed said. “A program that learns how to win consistently and is willing to work as hard as it needs to make that happen. I’m confident that they are up to the challenge.”

Goodspeed has been the junior varsity coach at Canyon since the 2014-2015 season and will replace former Canyon coach Jeanette Sauceda-Reynolds, who stepped down after two years at the helm of Canyon varsity softball.

The varsity squad has gone 21-32 overall and 6-14 in the Foothill League play in the two years under Sauceda-Reynolds.

“I have been a part of the program for the past couple years now as the junior varsity coach,” Goodspeed said. “I have daughters that have played the sport and have moved on. All four of my kids have gone to Canyon and I’m very committed and involved in other aspects, as well. I have a warm spot for that school and I want to do my best to get them back to the top.”

Losing seven seniors to graduation, Goodspeed will be looking for girls to step up for some new leadership among the young team.

“We all have established relationships and good rapport with almost all the girls on the team,” Goodspeed said. “They work hard, they are enthusiastic, they are good citizens and I think they have the potential to be a sleeper team. When they put it all together they have the individual pieces that will make people turn their heads.”

Returning seniors, Jordan De Young and Rylee Grossman, who was tied for fifth on last season’s team with 14 hits apiece, Goodspeed will have something to build off of as the Cowboys look to implement a new playing style.

“I think the seniors that we bring back have proven to be leaders in the past and this will be the year for them to shine,” Goodspeed said. “We are going to stress and focus on situational hitting. I think that if we can collectively do that as a team, we won’t need to rely on the big bomb every now and then. But it won’t be without its challenges.”

The Cowboys last playoff appearance was during the 2013-14 season when they beat Canyon Springs 1-0 in a CIF wild-card game, but lost in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 softball playoffs to the eventual champion Pacifica.

Committed to turning the program’s culture into a winning one, Goodspeed has an idea of what the needs to do in order to make the season successful.

