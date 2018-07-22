Canyons Aquatics host USA Swim sectionals swim meet

By Skylar Barti

Canyons Aquatics swim club is hosting 92 swim clubs from across California and Nevada for a USA Swim sectionals swim meet.

The meet started Thursday with events going until Sunday. Each day starts with preliminary heats for each event, ending with three final heats, grouping the swimmers by their earlier performances in the meet.

For Saturday’s events, eight individual swimmers and three relay teams from Canyons Aquatics qualified for the finals, which started at 5 p.m.

Canyon High’s Kevin Childs qualified for the men’s 200-meter backstroke with a posted time of two minutes, 09.54 seconds. Childs swam against former Canyons Aquatics swimmer Ryan Brimer in the A-finals. Childs finished his race seventh overall with a time of 2:08.19 just ahead of Brimer who finished 2:09.31.

All-SCV 2018 swimmer Izabella Adame was able to qualify for her spot in the 100-meter breaststroke A-final with a posted times of 1:13.07. Adame would finish in second overall with a time of 1:11.76, just behind De Anza Cupertino Aquatics swimmer Brooke Rodriguez, who finished with a time of 1:11.64.

For the women’s 800-meter freestyle relay, Canyons would send two teams to the finals. Finishing sixth overall was the team composed of Ellie Horst, Vivi Raker, Jasmine Walker and Rachel Rhee with a final time of 8:37.43. Finishing 14th overall was the team composed of Izabella Adame, Grace Hill, Angelene, Estiandan and Sophia Morici with a final time of 8:54.14.

Canyons Aquatics men would also send two teams to their 800 meter freestyle relay finals. Finishing 13th overall the team composed of Justin Morsch, Dylan Parente, Ronit Shrestha and Cade Brower came in with a time of 7:59.04. Finishing 17th overall was the team composed of Kevin Childs, Woo-Young Yi, Dawson Waage and Jacob Gragas with a final time of 8:05:30.

Sunday will round out the event finishing with the women’s 200-meter Individual medley, 50-meter freestyle and 800-meter freestyle and the men’s 200-meter individual medley, 50 freestyle and 1500 meter freestyle.

The finals will begin at 4 p.m. for the last day of sectionals.