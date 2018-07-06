Harold Maio: A Curious Phenomenon: When Does a Stigma Become a Stigma?
Re: Article in The Signal, July 2, “Round 3 in stigma troubles.”
Notable musicians, actors and health professionals in the Santa Clarita Valley have spent the last three weeks addressing the stigma around mental health at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
Notable to me is the ease with which people cede power to those who declare a stigma. It is a curious phenomenon. We did it with rape/stigma for generations. We are doing it again.
Harold A. Maio
Retired mental health editor
Ft. Myers, Florida
