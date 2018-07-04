In memory: Russ Calder
Rena Calder, Russ Calder’s widow, at the commemorative tree planting for her husband at Vista Valencia Golf Course. Courtesy photo
By Signal Contributor
1 min ago

By Linda Gordon, Santa Clarita Contributor

The Women’s Golf Club of Valencia and the Sr. Men’s Golf Club of Vista Valencia held a joint golf tournament April 24 in honor of Russ Calder. There was a shotgun start with alternating foursomes of guys and gals. Before tee-off, each golfer was given a ribbon to wear in remembrance of Russ.

Following play and lunch in the clubhouse, there was a special tree planting between holes 11 and 12. Hole 12 is where Russ scored his only hole-in-one! The ladies club supplied ribbons for everyone to tie onto the newly planted tree. A rock with a plaque was placed at the base of the tree commemorating Russ and his many contributions to the Senior Men’s Club.

All in attendance agreed it was a beautiful day for golf and a wonderful tribute to plant a tree in memory of Russ, who was a long-term member of the Senior Men’s Club at Vista Valencia.

Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

