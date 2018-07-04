It’s SClaritasaurus Rex!
Kate, Erin and Liam Readmond with the 2018 Fourth of July float representing the Newhall Church of the Nazarene. Photo courtesy of Aurora Harris
By Signal Contributor
1 min ago

Final 4th of July parade float prep includes careful teeth whitening

By Aurora Harris, Santa Clarita contributor

Readmond children performing a dinosaur tooth whitening. Photo courtesy of Aurora Harris

Kate Readmond (11) of Newhall and her twin siblings, Liam and Erin (8) assist in the final preparations of a homemade papier-mâché dinosaur, which is part of the Fourth of July parade float of the Newhall Church of the Nazarene. The NewNaz float celebrates the church’s upcoming Vacation Bible School. But first some tooth whitening on the dinosaur was in order! The float will be among many colorful patriotic entries in the SCV Fourth of July Parade, which begins Wednesday morning (today) at 9 a.m. on Main Street in Old Town Newhall, near Veterans Park.

Remember, parade rules prohibit Silly String or throwing candy. You might frighten a hungry dinosaur!

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Kate, Erin and Liam Readmond with the 2018 Fourth of July float representing the Newhall Church of the Nazarene. Photo courtesy of Aurora Harris

It’s SClaritasaurus Rex!

1 min ago
Signal Contributor

Final 4th of July parade float prep includes careful teeth whitening

By Aurora Harris, Santa Clarita contributor

Readmond children performing a dinosaur tooth whitening. Photo courtesy of Aurora Harris

Kate Readmond (11) of Newhall and her twin siblings, Liam and Erin (8) assist in the final preparations of a homemade papier-mâché dinosaur, which is part of the Fourth of July parade float of the Newhall Church of the Nazarene. The NewNaz float celebrates the church’s upcoming Vacation Bible School. But first some tooth whitening on the dinosaur was in order! The float will be among many colorful patriotic entries in the SCV Fourth of July Parade, which begins Wednesday morning (today) at 9 a.m. on Main Street in Old Town Newhall, near Veterans Park.

Remember, parade rules prohibit Silly String or throwing candy. You might frighten a hungry dinosaur!

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor