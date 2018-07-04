It’s SClaritasaurus Rex!

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Final 4th of July parade float prep includes careful teeth whitening

By Aurora Harris, Santa Clarita contributor

Kate Readmond (11) of Newhall and her twin siblings, Liam and Erin (8) assist in the final preparations of a homemade papier-mâché dinosaur, which is part of the Fourth of July parade float of the Newhall Church of the Nazarene. The NewNaz float celebrates the church’s upcoming Vacation Bible School. But first some tooth whitening on the dinosaur was in order! The float will be among many colorful patriotic entries in the SCV Fourth of July Parade, which begins Wednesday morning (today) at 9 a.m. on Main Street in Old Town Newhall, near Veterans Park.

Remember, parade rules prohibit Silly String or throwing candy. You might frighten a hungry dinosaur!