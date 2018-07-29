Man found dead in community pool yesterday identified

By Skylar Barti

1 min ago

The Coroner’s Office releases the identity of a man found dead in a community pool Saturday in Newhall.

Julio Negron, 26, was discovered just before noon on Saturday at the bottom of a community pool on Apple Street in Newhall, according to Lt. Mike Slater with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

After a preliminary investigation, it’s suspected the cause of death is drowning. The official cause of death is still to be determined, pending an autopsy by medical examiners later this week, according to Rudy Milano with the Coroner’s Office.