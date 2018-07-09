Oakmont of Santa Clarita invites residents to thank first responders

Santa Clarita residents are invited to a community event hosted by the Oakmont of Santa Clarita, to thank the L.A. County Fire Department officials for their efforts during the 2017 Rye Fire.

On July 27, fire officials will recount their experience of the Rye Fire, which broke out in December 2017, and discuss the strategies and tactics they employed to save Oakmont Senior Living’s Santa Clarita property and the surrounding areas.

Guests will also learn about the challenges of protecting the urban and wildland interface and the benefit of Los Angeles County Fire’s world-class air operations unit, which provides critical rapid response to the citizens of Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County, according to Oakmont officials.

“Both the team members and Oakmont residents were interested in planning an event to thank first responders for their efforts in keeping Oakmont of Santa Clarita safe during the Rye Fire,” stated Andi Johnson, communications director for the Oakmont Management Group, in an email to The Signal. “Residents are involved in shaping programming and events, and they wanted to invite fire officials to the community to recognize them.”

During the Rye Fire, Oakmont of Santa Clarita residents were evacuated from the community. All residents were safely transported to a sister community, where they were temporarily housed until they could return to Oakmont of Santa Clarita, Johnson said.

This event will provide residents of the senior living center and Santa Clarita residents that were affected by the fire to thank the firefighters for their efforts, according to Oakmont officials.

“This is a great opportunity for members of the community to come together and celebrate the heroic efforts of our local firefighters,” said Johnson. “We look forward to recognizing them and thanking them for all that they did for the city of Santa Clarita.”

The general public and media partners are invited to attend the event, which will begin at 2 p.m. and take place at Oakmont of Santa Clarita located on 28650 Newhall Ranch Road, Santa Clarita. Oakmont officials ask that those who plan on attending RSVP to 661-295-2025.

The above information was provided to The Signal via an Oakmont Senior Living news release.