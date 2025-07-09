The Savvy Senior | Nifty golf gadgets that can help older golfers 

Dear Savvy Senior,

Can you recommend some good golf gadgets that can help older golfers? I like to walk the course when I play but I have some back problems that make stooping over to tee-up or retrieve the ball difficult, and some hand arthritis that make gripping the club painful.

— Fragile Golfer

Dear Fragile,

There are actually a wide variety of adaptive golf equipment that can help older golfers who struggle with arthritis, injuries or mobility problems. Here’s a rundown of some of the different types of golf equipment you can purchase that can help with many different needs.

Upright Golf Products

For golfers with back, hip or knee problems, there are several different products on the market that will allow you to tee up the ball (and retrieve the tee) from an upright position without having to bend or stoop over. To find these stoop-proof devices see Zero Bend Golf (ZeroBendGolf.com, $80), Reacher Golf (ReacherGolf.com, $65), Tee Pal Pro (TeePalLLC.com, $79), Joe’s Original Backtee (UprightGolf.com, $20) and Toss Tees (TossTee.com, $15.50).

Many of these same companies also offer accessory products for retrieving the ball from the ground or cup, repairing divots, marking the ball on the green, or picking up a club, sand rake or flag stick off the ground, all without bending over.

Gripping Solutions

Gripping a golf club can also be challenging for golfers with hand arthritis or those who have hand or elbow injuries. To help alleviate this problem, there are specially designed golf gloves and grips that can make a big difference.

Some good gloves to consider include the Bionic Golf Glove (BionicGloves.com, $18 to $33) that has extra padding in the palm and finger joints to improve grip. And the Eagle Claw (The-Eagle-Claw.com, $50), which includes a golf glove and a plastic claw that fits over your thumb and index finger to lock the club to your hand.

Another gripping solution is to get oversized grips installed on your clubs. These can make gripping the club easier and more comfortable and are also very good at absorbing shock. Oversized grips are usually either one-sixteenth-inch or one-eighth-inch larger in diameter than a standard grip, and cost around $10 per grip. You can find these grips and have them installed at your local golf store or pro shop.

Low Vision Golf Balls

If diminished vision from cataracts or eye problems makes locating the ball difficult, Chromax golf balls (ChromaxGolf.com) can help. These are reflective colored golf balls that make them appear larger and brighter. Cost: $11 for a three-pack.

Age-Friendly Golf Carts

For older golfers who like to walk the course, there are ergonomically designed golf carts that are lightweight and easy to push or pull. Brands like Sun Mountain (SunMountain.com), Bag Boy and Clicgear (Clicgearusa.com) offer a variety of three- and four-wheeled push/pull carts that are highly rated for function and foldability. Costs typically range between $280 and $350.

There are also remote electric caddies that will transport your clubs around the course for you as you walk. Some top brands include Stewart Golf (StewartGolfusa.com), Motocaddy (Motocaddy.us) and MGI (MGIgolf.com). These run anywhere between $1,000 and $3,500.

Or, for people with severe mobility loss, there’s a specialized electric golf cart called the SoloRider (SoloRider.com). This provides mobility challenged golfers the ability to play from a seated or standing-but-supported position. Retailing for $16,500, plus a $600 shipping fee, this cart is lightweight and precisely balanced so it can be driven on tee boxes and greens without causing any damage. Federal ADA laws (Americans with Disabilities Act) require that all public golf courses allow them.

Send your questions or comments to [email protected], or to Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070.