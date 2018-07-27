‘Rock Chick’ Patty Smyth brings Scandal to Canyon Santa Clarita on Sunday night

By Stephen K. Peeples

Self-described “rock chick” Patty Smyth of “Goodbye to You,” “Love’s Got a Line on You” and “The Warrior” renown and her band Scandal are set to headline the Canyon Santa Clarita Sunday night.

Backed by original Scandal member Keith Mack (guitar) and current bandmates Cliff Hillis (guitar), Tom Welsch (bass), Eran Asias (drums) and Dave “Moose” Sherman (keyboards), the New York City-based singer has put together a setlist that spans her four-decade career.

The tunes include the above-mentioned 1982 and 1984 radio and MTV classics plus later hits like “Sometimes Love Just Ain’t Enough,” her chart-topping 1992 solo hit, and “Look What Love Has Done,” the Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy-nominated theme from the 1995 movie “Junior.” She’s also promising some surprises.

“I like to give the people what they want, but I’m also doing some album sides I haven’t done before, so they’re like new old songs,” she said on the phone this week. “And we do a couple of cover songs and new songs to mix it up.”

Smyth was calling from France; she and John McEnroe had been in London attending Wimbledon and were taking the scenic route home to NYC.

The bi-coastal couple also has a home in Malibu, but Smyth said Scandal hasn’t played a concert in the L.A. area since the ’90s, sharing a bill with Rod Stewart at the Greek. Tonight’s concert wraps up a Southern California mini-tour.

“I’m super excited to be playing these shows,” said Smyth, who is not jiving when she calls herself a “rock chick,” as she does on her website [http://pattysmythandscandal.com].

The rock part: Her mom was a trapeze artist and later an artist and club manager in NYC, so Patty spent her formative teenage years living the big-city rock ’n’ roll life. One of her mom’s management clients, rock guitar legend Link Wray, was one of the first to tell Patty she could sing.

“I was 12 or 13,” she said. “That was a pivotal moment in my life.”

The chick part: Smyth later married punk-rocker Richard Hell, front man of The Voidoids, and the couple had a kid. After they split, Smyth eventually married “bad boy” tennis star John McEnroe, who had three kids. She and McEnroe have had another two kids together.

Meanwhile, Scandal was basically on hiatus, save a brief reunion in 2004 and a few other one-off gigs, while Smyth raised their Brady Bunch, who now range in age from 19-32.

“So now that they’re outta the house, it’s time for me to go back to work,” she said. It’s just these four guys and me, out there kicking some a—. It’s a real joyful experience being onstage with them – the most fun I ever have.

“Even standing on a yacht in the south of France isn’t as much fun.”

Canyon Santa Clarita doors open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m. and the headliner takes the stage at 9.

Tickets are $24-$48 plus applicable fees. If you purchase a ticket at a table, you must also purchase dinner and arrive by 7. Minimum is $25 per person. Juniors younger than 18 must be accompanied by a paying adult.

Tickets available through TicketMaster and through the Canyon Santa Clarita’s box office. Walk-up hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Telephone hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; call 888-645-5006. TicketMaster is open 24/7 at 866-448-7849 or online at TicketMaster.com.

You can Enjoy Sunday Brunch with live music every week from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Lobby Bar and CaliBurger are open seven days a week.

You’ll find the Canyon Santa Clarita on the ground floor at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall, 24201 Valencia Blvd., #1351, Santa Clarita 91355.

Find out more about the club at www.WhereMusicMeetsTheSoul.com.

Stephen K. Peeples is an award-winning journalist based in the Santa Clarita Valley who has covered the SCV music scene for local media since 2004. Contact him via stephenkpeeples.com.