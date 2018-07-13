Sen. Scott Wilk | Applause for Santa Clarita’s Efforts on Homelessness

By Sen. Scott Wilk

RE: Our View, “Santa Clarita is misunderstood on homelessness.”

The Signal’s July 7 “Our View” editorial, “Santa Clarita is misunderstood on homelessness,” is a fair and accurate depiction of the city of Santa Clarita’s efforts to address homelessness. Our council and staff have stepped up to tackle an issue that has confounded most cities in California.

Clearly there is not a one-size-fits-all solution to a complicated problem that encompasses economics, mental health and substance abuse, but the city is headed in the right direction.

On Tuesday night the City Council voted to support Senate Bill 792, a measure I have authored to address some of the key problems highlighted in a scathing audit on California’s response to homelessness that I requested last year. SB 792 directly addresses the problems laid out in the audit and puts California on a path to best address the homeless crisis by providing leadership, coordination of services and a statewide strategic plan that will help our local governments access needed resources from the federal government.

California is home to 134,000 homeless individuals. This may be one of the largest challenges of our lives and is not an easy problem for any city to address. I appreciate Santa Clarita’s partnership and applaud their ongoing efforts to get it right.

Scott Wilk

R-Santa Clarita

Senator, 21st District