Soroptimist International Announces Red Carpet Runway Fashion Show

By dkor

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley is proud to announce the “Red Carpet Runway” theme for the organization’s eighth annual fashion show and boutique this November.

The show, hosted at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, will feature a fashion show and a boutique showcasing local Westfield brands, specialty retailers and boutiques for holiday gift-giving ideas.

Soroptimist International is a global volunteer organization that aims to improve and empower women’s lives, according to a news release from the organization. Alison Lindemann, community outreach chair for the SCV chapter, said the annual fashion show began as a way to raise awareness and support for the group.

“The annual fashion show started in 2011, with the goal of raising awareness and money for Soroptimist International of the Americas to support programs designed to stop human trafficking, in addition to raising money for Perfect Prom, a local organization that donates prom dresses to women in the Hart school district,” Lindemann said.

The organization is raising funds to help disadvantaged women and girls access education. Over the past three years, Soroptimist International has contributed over $100,000 to local community organizations based on three pillars: women in crisis, women’s health issues and celebrating women.

“Some of our major recipients over the past three years include COC Foundation Scholarships, Henry Mayo Women’s Pavilion, the Domestic Violence Center, Sheila R. Veloz, along with awards to other nonprofits and direct grants to individuals,” Lindemann said.

The keynote speaker at this event will be Barbara Bundy, vice-president of education from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. Bundy will be sharing her story and highlighting FIDS’s philosophy.

In addition to the fashion show, attendees have the chance to win a red carpet runway makeover. The winner will enjoy a full red carpet experience worth $1,500 provided by Josh RIvas, owner of Tribute Beauty Lounge and a $500 gift card from tulle + dye shoppe to be used on a dress.

The show is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 18 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

Tickets to the event are $85 and can be purchased at www.sigscv.org. Sponsorship opportunities are also still available. Raffle tickets are $20 each and will be available through Sept. 7. Purchase online at www.sigscv.org or contact pamingram@pamingram.com.

When Soroptimist International began in 1921, women were not permitted to join service organizations. Now, with over 110,000 members and supporters in 21 countries, the organization provides resources and opportunities for women and girls to reach their full potential, according to the group.