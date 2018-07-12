Susan Paparozzi | Why Won’t Knight Condemn the President’s Actions?

I read with great surprise the letter from Betty Arenson regarding Steve Knight’s supposed concern about the inhumane treatment of children and families fleeing violence at our southern border. We called Rep. Knight’s office on June 18, six weeks after the federal government began implementing the policy of separating children from their families. According to his staff representative in Washington, D.C., Knight refused to publicly demand an end this policy, stating that the matter should be handled legislatively.

I guess one day later, with public pressure mounting, he tried to appear sympathetic. He has consistently refused to condemn the president’s most grievous statements and actions.

Susan Paparozzi

Valencia