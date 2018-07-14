Terri Lovell | The Left’s Obsession with Abortion

By Terri Lovell

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

I’ve often wondered why the Democratic Party is so obsessed with abortion. Unlike Republicans, they don’t operate under a set of principles — they support causes. Causes come and go, but the abortion “rights” issue is their holy grail of causes. It’s what motivates their supporters to take to the streets with their signs, and pink hats representing the female anatomy.

Some are so hysterical about the thought of losing their right to have an abortion, that they gather in public, naked, screaming at the top of their lungs about how much they hate President Trump. Their behavior is beyond bizarre, and yet, they feel compelled to act this way.

The National Right to Life Committee estimates that over 60 million abortions have been performed in the U.S. since the Roe v. Wade decision was handed down in 1973. These figures are gleaned from both the Centers for Disease Control and the pro-abortion, Guttmacher Institute, a former Planned Parenthood research arm.

Although black women represent only 13 percent of the population, a whopping 36 percent of aborted children were African-American. In fact, the black population has been reduced from a potential 52 million to 36 million, because of abortions.

Science has proven that a fetus is a human life. In a little over three weeks from conception, the baby’s heart begins to beat. At four weeks, the baby’s limb buds begin to sprout. A premature infant as young as 26 weeks can survive outside the womb.

Abortion supporters ease their guilt by referring to the fetus as a “potential” human life. This is insane reasoning. Does the potential exist for the fetus to morph into some other life form? If a fetus is not a human life until it is born, why do abortion-supporting women follow their doctor’s orders to refrain from smoking, drinking, and taking drugs during pregnancy, so as to not harm the baby?

The Democrat mantra used to justify the killing of an unborn child is that a woman has “the right to choose” what she does with her own body. That’s all fine and good, but is a baby actually a part of a woman’s body? Is a baby an organ or a limb? Is it a lymphatic or endocrine system? Are women born with it? When the baby is born and is no longer residing in the body, is the woman forever missing a part of her body?

When Democrats scream “right to choose,” I would ask, choose what? Life or death for an unborn child?

I make no judgment on women who have had an abortion, or on the fact that an abortion may be justified in some cases. But to what depths has the progressive movement sunk when they actually celebrate abortion and treat it as something to joke about?

Michelle Wolf calls herself a comedian, but she is truly a deranged individual. In a recent episode of her show, “The Break,” she celebrated her 10th Annual Salute to Abortion. All dressed up in a red, white and blue costume, followed by a marching band, she threw confetti in the air as she proclaimed, “Abortion shouldn’t be a luxury, it should be on the dollar menu at McDonald’s. … Abortion, I salute you! … God bless abortions and God bless America!”

After watching this pathetic attempt to satirize baby-killing, that’s when it hit me. The answer to my question, why are Democrats so obsessed with abortion? It’s because it gives them the “right” to dehumanize people. Thus, when an entire movement has been deluded into believing that an unborn child is not a person, then anyone can be regarded as less-than-human.

This is why Democrats feel morally superior and justified in labeling their opponents as racist, evil, Nazi, bigots.

This is why activists feel righteous when they shout others down or physically attack anyone who doesn’t agree with the Democrat dogma.

This is why Maxine Waters feels no shame when she demeans the very people she represents, by calling upon them to harass the innocent people she so detests. This is why the media blatantly lies about the motives of the president and the Republican Party. If all Republicans are less-than-human, evil, racist, Nazi, bigots, then they don’t deserve to be respected, heard, or even tolerated.

Mother Teresa appropriately stated, “We must not be surprised when we hear of murders, of killings, of war, of hatred. If a mother can kill her own child, what is left but for us to kill each other?”

Terri Lovell is president of president of Santa Clarita Republican Women Federated. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among several local Republicans.