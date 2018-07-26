Weekly Blood Donation Opportunities July 26

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

Blood Donation Opportunities in Santa Clarita

Because emergency situations are unpredictable, the American Red Cross needs regular donations to help ensure that blood products are available for patients at a moment’s notice. You can help ensure a sufficient supply for accident victims and others with serious medical conditions by reminding the public that the Red Cross constantly needs donations.

The Red Cross depends on blood donor heroes across the nation to collect enough blood to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,600 hospitals nationwide. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed to help those rely on blood products. Make an appointment to become a hero to patients in need by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The American Red Cross is now facing an emergency blood shortage following a difficult Fourth of July week for blood donations, with hundreds fewer blood drives than a typical week and a resulting decline in donations. Right now, blood is being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in. All eligible donors are urgently needed to give now to help replenish the blood supply.

Upcoming blood donation dates

Acton

8/14/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Acton Agua Dulce Library, 33792 Crown Valley Road

Canyon Country

7/27/2018: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., The Oaks Apartments, 27105 Silver Oak Lane

Santa Clarita

7/28/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

7/29/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Rd

7/30/2018: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main Street

8/1/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

8/8/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

8/11/2018: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

8/15/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Rd

8/15/2018: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

Valencia