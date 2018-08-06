6 SCAA Members in ‘Around the World in 80 Paintings’

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

By Olga Kaczmar

Newhall Community Contributor

Six Santa Clarita Artists Association members were accepted in the impressive La Galeria Gitana exhibit, Around the World in 80 Paintings.

Opening night with artists is Aug. 11, with reception hours from 6 to 9 p.m. This exhibit runs until Sept. 21. Art enthusiasts and connoisseurs are welcomed to celebrate with wine, refreshments and lots of art talk.

• Jane Mick is an award-winning fine art painter in oil. Texture in her paintings adds dimension and interest. “My painting is titled ‘Paris.’ I love to create art with a creative flare of interest and fun. My website is JaneMick.com.”

• Mardilan Georgio says, “Nature is a strong theme in much of my art, especially in watercolors. The human face and body in motion is a favorite theme for my charcoal work. ‘Laundry Day in Kotor’ is a watercolor of a medieval village in Montenegro off the Adriatic Sea where time has stood still. My webpage is: www.santaclaritaartists.org/mardi-georgio.html.”

• Debra Zednik says, “My painting, ‘Wabash Ave, Chicago,’ is an acrylic with impressionist influence, inspired by light and reflections of people in the street.”

• Olga Kaczmar is a portrait, animal and landscape artist. “I’m thrilled that my watercolor seascape of ‘Nubble Lighthouse in a Storm’ was accepted. I have over 300 art pieces uploaded at: fineartamerica.com/artists/olga+kaczmar.html.”

• Dody Rogers: “Near Tuscany” is Rogers’ oil exhibit. “Traveling to many countries and enjoying California outdoors has given me photo opportunities and oil painting subjects.” See: www.santaclaritaartists.org/dody-rogers.html.

• Mike Farrell will be exhibiting with his pen and ink stipple art titled, “Chimney Sweeps.”

La Galeria Gitana is located at 120 N. Maclay Ave., Suite E, in San Fernando. Angela Phillips is the director/curator. See www.galeriagitana.com for more details.