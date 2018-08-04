Anthony P. Alba | Vote for Rep. Knight, Vote for the Rule of Law

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

I recently had the opportunity to have lunch with Rep. Steve Knight. We discussed a variety of issues that are important to me and to many Americans.

I asked our congressman to continue to support President Trump’s economic policies.

I also asked that Congress redirect at least half of the benefits given to illegal immigrants yearly, to Social Security, Medicare and the Veterans Administration.

Each of these programs are currently underfunded by our federal government.

I was happy to hear that Congressman Knight has been instrumental in re-establishing blue collar training for residents of his district starting in the Antelope Valley.

As a veteran I was pleased to know that Congressman Knight and his staff have helped many individual veterans with securing critical medical treatment at the veterans hospital and at other medical centers.

I have spent most of my adult years in defense of this great nation, both in the jungles of Vietnam and on the streets of Los Angeles, etc.

I still believe in the American dream and like so many others of my generation I believe in the rule of law.

Congressman Steve Knight also believes in the American dream and the rule of law. We need his experience and dedication to the people he serves as our congressman.

I urge you vote for Congressman Steve Knight in November.

Anthony P. Alba

Valencia