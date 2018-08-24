Canyon football face tough challenge in season opener

By Haley Sawyer

1 min ago

With new faces at a variety of positions, Canyon football is eager to prove itself in its first game of the season. It won’t be an easy task, however, as the Cowboys take on the reigning CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 1 champion San Fernando.

“I think it’s huge for us, particularly, tomorrow night because I think it’s going to challenge us in specific positions,” said Canyon coach Rich Gutierrez, “but the fact that we’ve also made some changes as far as our own personnel, I think it’s going to be a good opportunity to see where we’re going to be going down the line.”

Aydyn Litz will be taking the reins as starting quarterback as last season’s quarterback, Shawn Gallagher, has moved to a receiver position. Litz says there’s a strong connection already between himself and Gallagher.

“I can read him on his routes most of the time,” Litz said. “I feel like he knows that it’s harder to throw the ball if you don’t know the route, so he runs it perfect every time.”

Although Alemany shut them out in a Week Zero matchup, the Tigers still have a dangerous one-two punch in the ground game with running backs Trevor Gill and Kyle Bryant. However, Gill will likely be limited this season due to injury.

The Cowboys’ Ryan Valdes, who plays both running back and linebacker, is aware of the offensive threats, but thinks that his defense can handle it.

“They hit the hole, they see it and they go,” Valdes said of San Fernando’s ball carriers. “Their linemen are pretty big, but I think if we’re faster than them, right off the ball, I think we definitely can make something happen.”

Canyon hosts San Fernando at 7 p.m. at Harry Welch Stadium.