Canyons Aquatic Club sends contingent to 2018 USA Swimming Futures Championships

By Dan Lovi

1 min ago

The Canyons Aquatic Club is well known in the Santa Clarita Valley, but the name continues to grow nationwide.

Canyons Aquatic Club sent 21 swimmers to the 2018 USA Swimming Futures Championships in Santa Clara, California, which takes place from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5.

The Futures Championships are a stepping stone for competitors who are aiming to reach meets at Junior Nationals and National Championships.

The swimmers at the meet includes a bevy of All-SCV swim team members from last season.

Izabella Adame (Valencia), who earned All-SCV Girls Swimmer of the Year honors, leads a group that includes Maxine Catig (Hart), Ellie Horst (Hart), Genesis Lewis (Hart), Reagan Nibarger (West Ranch) and Sophia Morici (West Ranch).

Angelene Estiandan (West Ranch), Emma Hiett (Valencia), Hope Hill (Hart), Viviana Raker (Saugus) and Julia Unas (Valencia) round out the girls squad.

All-SCV Boys Swimmer of the Year Kevin Childs (Canyon) helms the boys team, which includes All-SCV team members Ted Hwang (West Ranch), Justin Morsch (Saugus), Dylan Parente (Valencia), Jonathan Quick (Hart) and Dawson Waage (Hart).

Cade Brower (West Ranch), Joshua Lee (Valencia), Ronit Shrestha (Valencia) and Keane Alejandro, who attends Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, complete the boys roster.

Session one of nine began Thursday night, with the girls 800-meter freestyle. Raker finished No. 21 (9:25.90), Horst finished No. 23 (9:27.24) and Estiandan finished No. 30 (9:34.97).

Raker, Horst, Estiandan and Nibarger comprised Canyons’ girls 800-meter freestyle relay A team, finishing in the No. 13 spot (8:45.57). Canyons’ girls B team, consisting of Adame, Hill, Morici and Unas finished two spots behind the A team (8:47.54).

In the boys 800-meter freestyle relay, Canyons’ A team constituting of Brower, Morsch, Parente and Shrestha finished at the No. 12 position (7:57.88). The B team made up of Childs, Hwang, Quick and Waage finished No. 20 (8:07.23).

During Friday’s second session, Adame finished first in the girls 100-meter breaststroke preliminaries (1:12.27), earning her a spot in the finals later that afternoon.

Adame finished second in the finals (1:11.19), .14 seconds behind first-place finisher Lydia Jacoby of Seward Tsunami Swim Club in Alaska.

Canyons Aquatic Club capped the night with a sixth-place finish in the the boys 400-meter freestyle relay final (3:35.35), after qualifying earlier Friday morning. The A team was comprised of Morsch, Parente, Shrestha and Waage.

The competition will continue through Sunday, as more Canyons Aquatic Club swimmers will compete in a variety of races including the 100-meter backstroke, 100-meter butterfly and the 400-meter individual medley.

Stay up-to-date with the latest results.