CIF-SS to host new championship events in cheer, and track & field

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

Starting in 2018-19, the CIF-Southern Section will be ushering in two new championship events, the Traditional Competitive Cheer Championships along with Unified Sports Track and Field Championships.

Being held on January 11-12, 2019, the CIF-SS will begin their inaugural Traditional Competitive Cheer Championships at Cal Baptist University. There will be four divisions and any school who wishes to participate will be able to do so without any problems. More information will be available in October, when the Traditional Competitive Cheer Playoff Bulletin is released.

On May 11, 2019 the CIF-SS will introduce the first Unified Sports Track and Field Championships set to be held at Trabuco Hills High School. Only the top nine athletes will advance and have the opportunity to compete at the Southern Section Masters Track and Field Meet at El Camino College the following Saturday, May 18. The championships will also be open to any and all schools that want to take part in the competition.

Beginning the past year during the 2017-18 school year, the CIF-SS began selling online ticketing and will look to build and enlist as many schools as possible moving forward. If a school wishes to participate in the venture, they can become a GoFan school and use the ticketing system as desired. More information on how to become a GoFan school will be released in the CIF-SS Council meeting held on October 2.