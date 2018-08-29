Club crafts social bond

By Michele Lutes

1 min ago

Members of local social group Geek Girls Forever are working on their PHDs or their projects half-done.

“We hold two to four craft events a month,” said Kate Moore, Geek Girls Forever president. “Some people don’t finish their craft at those events.”

This is where the idea sprouted. “Bring in the stuff they didn’t finish, so they could finish it,” Moore said.

Some attendees worked on etching designs on glasses, Mod Podge canvases or painting their own art piece.

“I like the camaraderie and being with like-minded women in a comfortable social situation,” said Jeane Ess, Geek Girls Forever member.

The social club holds other monthly events, including a book club, graphic novel club, crochet club and even movie screenings.

“It’s hard to make friends as you get older,” said Melissa Rocha, Geek Girls Forever member. “We are all really friendly with each other.”

The group was started in result of an after-school program for girls ages 8 to 18 called the Geek Girls Society.

According to the group’s website, the motto is, “A strong geek girl always respects herself, shows respect for other geeks and their fandoms, and celebrates her fandoms with joy, pride, and passion.”

“Adults were coming in, and they wanted to get involved, so we started having monthly events,” Moore said.

Their monthly events are held at their office at 24509 Walnut St., Suite No. 203, in Newhall.

“I like working with like-minded women,” Moore said. “There are a lot of like minded women in the group and in Santa Clarita.”