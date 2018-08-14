Concerts in the Park: keeping ‘music to the maximum’

By Danielle Korzhenyak

9 mins ago

As another band took the Concerts in the Park stage, residents gathered at Central Park to sing and dance with the Foo Fighters tribute band the Fooz Fighters.

“We will keep talking to the minimum and music to the maximum,” said Nicky Rich, lead singer of the Fooz Fighters.

Concert-goers of all ages could be seen playing air guitars and banging their heads, as the tribute band played covers of the Foo Fighters’ top hits.

“I can bring my teenagers to the music they like, and some of the music I like, and they can play, too,” said Santa Clarita resident Colleen Villani. “I like that they have a variety.”

Some residents like to be right in front of the stage, as others spread out throughout the grass fields to play games with their friends and family.

“It’s free, you can come with your family and my kids can play and listen to music,” said Santa Clarita resident Ginger Lizzari.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute act the Pettybreakers will be featured next, on Aug. 18. Performances begin at 7 p.m. and will run through Aug. 25.