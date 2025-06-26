Gold’s Drum Corps coming to SCV July 9 

News release

Santa Clarita has been selected as the starting point for Gold’s Drum Corps International’s 2025 summer tour.

The DCI Gold Showcase, scheduled July 9 at College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium, marks the first time this international competition has come to the Santa Clarita Valley.

The event launches a national tour that will see these performing ensembles travel through more than 10 states before culminating at the DCI World Championships in Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts. Other prominent venues on the tour include the Rose Bowl in Pasadena and major stadiums in Texas, Ohio and Kentucky.

“Being chosen as the kickoff location for this world-class tour is a tremendous honor for Santa Clarita,” Santa Clarita Councilwoman Patsy Ayala, who worked closely with DCI to bring the event to the city, said in a news release from DCI. “This positions our community alongside much larger cities on this prestigious national circuit and provides extraordinary opportunities for our residents, businesses, and especially our students.”

The showcase will feature 12 elite drum corps, including the decorated Gold Drum & Bugle Corps, with performers ranging from 14 to 22 years old who represent the highest caliber of marching music excellence, the release said. More than 5,000 spectators are expected to attend.

In conjunction with the event, Gold Corps will conduct specialized workshops for student musicians, provide coaching and establish ongoing relationships with local music programs.

“DCI represents the absolute pinnacle of performance arts for young musicians,” Kevin Valentine, executive director of Gold Drum & Bugle Corps, said in the release. “We’re thrilled to launch our national tour in Santa Clarita and to establish lasting relationships with this vibrant community.”

Tickets ($20-$60) are available at goldshowcase.org, with special rates for students. COC’s Valencia campus is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road.