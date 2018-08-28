Hope’s Haven helps cancer patients relieve stress

By Michele Lutes

Hope’s Haven, a cancer wellness center located on Lyons Avenue, is helping cancer patients and survivors adjust to their “new normal” by offering services and workshops to relieve stress.

“We realize there is more to be done than financial assistance,” said Pam Ripling, executive director of Circle of Hope and co-founder of Hope’s Haven.

Circle of Hope has been supporting cancer patients and survivors in Santa Clarita for over 14 years, and officially opened Hope’s Haven in February 2018.

“If it makes them feel better, then it’s worth doing,” Ripling said. “It’s all about boosting the immune system and giving them more activities.”

The facility offers art therapy, dance, yoga, acupuncture, massages and more.

Hope’s Haven plans to “introduce things they’ve never heard before,” Ripling said.

All of the services and workshops are free to the cancer community.

There is no financial criteria to attend classes and workshops. “All we ask is they register in advance,” Ripling said.

“When [patients] walk in the door, they sense they are welcome,” said Ripling. “They are used to going to doctors’ offices.”

Hope’s Haven strives to have a very warm, friendly environment for the patients.

Half of the staff at Hope’s Haven are cancer survivors, offering the patients “a sense of belonging,” said Ripling.

The facility also offers a cancer support group, grief workshops and nutrition classes to help patients feed their mind and soul correctly.

“There are so many directions we can take this care,” Ripling said. “We fine-tune everything toward their lives and what they need in their life now.”

Community support, donations and fundraising efforts help fund these activities that help patients relieve stress.

The next fundraising event for Hope’s Haven is an afternoon tea on Oct. 6 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.