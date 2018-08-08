Lois Eisenberg | California Is Too Precious to Suffer Such a Steamy Fate

The fires and the heat waves that are happening in California now have been predicted for 2040 or 2050.

This horrific prediction for California has been caused by the rapid rise in greenhouse gases caused by human activity.

The harmful materials that we are putting into the environment trap heat, and that material traps heat, and that heat helps to develop fires.

In the coming years California will be hit by devastating fires and flooding due to the highly violate climate change.

The dry years in Southern California will increase by 200 percent, and the wet seasons will increase by 150 percent!

The snow packs are shrinking in California. There is going to be a water storage problem in California and one of the main goals should be how we store water.

California is too precious to have continuous fires and heat waves.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia