Marsha McLean | Launching the Next Generation of Startups

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

The success of businesses both large and small is the backbone of a strong economy.

As the mayor pro tem of Santa Clarita, some of the most rewarding experiences I’ve had involve seeing entrepreneurs turn their dreams into realities and finding success in their industry.

From visiting the local family-owned stores in Canyon Country, Saugus and Valencia to grabbing a bite to eat with friends in Old Town Newhall, residents continue to shop local and support the small business community in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Startups in Santa Clarita are spearheading the next generation of innovation, from making it easier and fun for kids to learn math to developing the technology to support three-dimensional advertising in augmented reality,

One way the city of Santa Clarita helps develop small businesses is through the Santa Clarita Business Incubator, which first opened in 2014 as a partnership among the city, College of the Canyons and the Small Business Development Center (SBDC).

The Business Incubator supports creative and technology-focused startup companies that operate in the digital media, entertainment and information technology industries.

Local established businesses, like Poole and Shaffery and Hedman Partners, also contribute to the strength of the Business Incubator by providing the participating companies with resources and invaluable guidance through the process.

The Business Incubator makes its home on 9th Street in Old Town Newhall, in a building that once served as a library. This exciting space provides an environment where Santa Clarita entrepreneurs can cultivate their ideas and transform them into a thriving business.

Businesses are invited to apply to the Business Incubator’s three-year program, and I am happy to say that so far two companies have graduated and transitioned into nearby locations.

More impressively, 19 new technology-focused jobs have been created in Santa Clarita — with many more to come!

If you have a startup business, or an idea that you would like to turn into a business on your own, I invite you to learn more about Innovate SCV.

Innovate SCV is a series of events, including workshops, presentations and networking opportunities, that will take place this November.

Hosted by the Business Incubator in partnership with the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corp. (SCVEDC), Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC), the SBDC and College of the Canyons, entrepreneurs will have the chance to gain valuable insight and access to resources that will take their growing business to the next level.

Some of the events you can look forward to around the city include workshops on how to pitch your idea to investors, developing a business model and discovering ways to pursue funding for your new business.

Innovate SCV will kick off with “Startup Weekend” Nov. 2-4, as participants team up with like-minded entrepreneurs, developers and designers to create a new company from scratch in just 54 hours!

You can learn more about the Business Incubator and Innovate SCV by visiting

ThinkSantaClarita.com.

I am proud to say the small business community is thriving in Santa Clarita, and I can’t wait to see what the next wave of innovative startups will create for our community!

Mayor Pro Tem Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at mmclean@santa-clarita.com.