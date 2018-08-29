Pastel Demo at Barnes & Noble

Mike Ishikawa is scheduled to demonstrate pastel painting at the meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) on Monday, Sept. 17.

This event is free, open to the public and starts at 6:30 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd.

Ishikawa uses bold, bright colors, strong strokes, shades and shadows, and varied textures to create an image that is similar to the actual image, but with more interest, color and textures.

An architect by profession, he paints as a hobby, and his favorite subjects for paintings are seascapes around Palos Verdes, old fishing boats, the High Sierras, deserts and night images of buildings.

He paints quickly, and his paintings have a “painterly” quality to them. He is a member of the Pastel Society of Southern California and Pacific Art Guild. See:

http://pastelsishikawa.com/

The meeting is expected to be standing room only by 6:30, so attendees are encouraged to arrive early.

More information:

www.SantaClaritaArtists.org.