Prep football notebook: Week zero is in the books

By Haley Sawyer

1 min ago

Zero week has passed and just about every Foothill League team has had a chance to show what they can do in real-life situations under the lights.

The first CIF-Southern Section weekly rankings of the season have since been released and two Santa Clarita Valley teams that took the field on either Friday or Saturday were mentioned in their respective divisions.

West Ranch, which beat Nordhoff 39-14 in Ojai on Friday, came in at No. 9 in the Division 6 rankings, which were released on Monday.

Quarterback Weston Eget threw for 290 yards while Jovan and Ryan Camacho picked up six touchdowns and 401 yards of offense as a pair. Nordhoff coach Lance Wiggins called Eget “a stud” and the Camachos “the real deal.”

Trinity Classical Academy is No. 10 in Division 13 after a 38-0 win over Desert Christian Academy. Quarterback Rick Roberts went 17-of-30 for 281 yards and three touchdowns. Carson Campuzano was the leading receiver with 134 yards and one touchdown on six catches.

Although they’ve yet to play a game, Hart and Canyon both made their way into the CIF-SS rankings with the former at No. 7 in Division 3 and the latter at No. 7 in Division 6.

Hart begins its preleague schedule at Downey on Friday, while Canyon hosts San Fernando on the same day.

Wildcat at the front of the pack

Both Jovan and Ryan Camacho are always crucial to West Ranch football, but now it’s starting to show in the state-wide stats.

Jovan ranks fourth in the state in receiving yards with 203, according to MaxPreps.com, after the Cats’ win over Nordhoff on Friday. He also tacked on two touchdowns.

Xander Witt, who plays for Apple Valley, currently leads the state with 296 yards and five touchdowns.

Wilson on ice

Valencia starting running back Jayvaun Wilson walked the sidelines with an ice bag taped to his knee during Friday night’s scrimmage against St. Francis. Coach Larry Muir said that the injury is day-to-day.

Wilson, who rushed for 724 yards and 19 touchdowns last season, missed the Vikings’ CIF-SS Division 2 championship game due to injury as well.

Saugus score soars

The Centurions’ 63-0 shutout of Taft on Friday may have seemed extravagant, but it isn’t the first time the program surpassed the 60-point mark.

According to MaxPreps.com, Saugus beat Golden Valley 70-27 in 2007. Desi Rodriguez was 5 of 5 for 76 yards and three touchdowns. On the ground, Ryan Zirbel rushed for 387 yards and five touchdowns on 27 carries.