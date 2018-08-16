Prep teams adjusting to poor air quality in SCV

By Dan Lovi

1 min ago

The dog days of summer are coming to a close next week, yet the air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley continues to be poor at times.

Since the beginning of the month, there have been six air quality advisories sent out by the Los Angeles County Department of Health regarding the unhealthy air quality in the SCV.

Schools are taking a cautious approach when it comes to air quality and how it affects their athletic programs.

Valencia and Hart football moved their practice times to avoid any air quality and heat issues. Canyon had to cancel a practice last week because the air quality was worse than usual.

While the athletic departments are taking a cautious approach, the athletes themselves don’t seem to be bothered by it.

“It’s kind of overhyped to be honest,” said Derrese Morganfield II, starting linebacker for Golden Valley. “Maybe some people just want to get out of practice.”

According to Morganfield, Golden Valley has had to move a few of its football practices to earlier in the day. They also cut practice short by an hour on a couple of occasions.

Zoe Campos, a sophomore at West Ranch, won the 2018 Alison Lee Golf Championship on Aug. 9, the same day an air quality advisory was sent out to the SCV because of the Holy Fire in Orange County.

“We started to see the smoke toward the last few holes, but it didn’t bother me at all.” Campos said.

Aside from moving practices or cutting them all together, coaches are making sure their athletes are staying well hydrated before, during and after practices.

The Air Quality Index for Thursday is listed at 132, which means the air will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The latest advisory warns that people with respiratory illnesses should remain inside and that active children and adults should limit outdoor activities.