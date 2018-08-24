Sally Bond | Please Make the Robo Calls Stop

By Signal Contributor

1 min ago

How can we stop this?

They are recorded/robo calls from many different states and numbers. Funny how many of them start with, “Hi, this is Ann…”

Sometimes eight calls a day with the same voice and message. And again, from anywhere from Florida to North Carolina. Same recording of Ann.

If you try to ring the number back, it is not available or disconnected. Must be a recording purchased by many people!

They ring early in the morning and late at night. What can we do about this? They wake me up morning and night! Is there an answer to stop this?

ENOUGH!

Sally Bond

Santa Clarita