Santa Clarita Christian football gets revenge win over Santa Clara

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

Santa Clarita Christian avenged last season’s CIF-Southern Section Division 13 quarterfinal loss to Santa Clara, defeating the Saints 28-14 on the road on Friday.

Lucas Pettee began the scoring with a 28-yard touchdown off a screen pass. The defense forced a turnover with eight minutes, 41 seconds to go in the second quarter and Pettee capitalized, scoring another touchdown on a 9-yard run. Carson Schwesinger picked off a Santa Clara pass as the second quarter came to a close.

On the other side of the half, Blake Kirshner connected with John Keane for a 55-yard touchdown to pull the Cards ahead 21-0 in the third quarter.

The Saints scored on a 2-yard run, then again on a 48-yard pass. Pettee scored once more on a 2-yard run to round out the fourth quarter.

SCCS next plays at St. Bernard on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.