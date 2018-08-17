Saugus football aiming to start season off on the right foot

By Dan Lovi

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Saugus will open its football preleague slate against Taft on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at College of the Canyons.

Both teams won their season openers last year, but Taft finished the 2017 season with a 2-9 record. Saugus finished the season 5-6, losing in the semifinals of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs.

For Saugus, there’s a new signal-caller starting this year, but Cole Gallagher isn’t worried about changing positions. He’s looking forward to his new role.

“It’s my first start as a quarterback, I started last year as tight end,” Gallagher said. “So I’m looking to make a good debut for my senior year.”

Gallagher will lead the Centurions against the Toreadors, a team that only averaged 9.4 points per game last season, including three games in which they were shut out.

Still, Saugus doesn’t take any opponent lightly. Players have been studying film at practice and during their free time.

“Taft may not have a promising record but we treat every game the same,” Gallagher said. “Never let off the gas pedal and have our team execute plays on offense, defense and special teams.”

“We like to come into every game giving our opponent the benefit of the doubt,” said senior wide receiver and safety Devin Thompson. “In the film I’ve watched so far, their offensive line has some big guys that push people around.”

The Centurions are extremely focused and poised to make a splash in the Foothill League this year, but it all starts with Week Zero.

“It’s a huge thing because if we don’t get off to a good start, if we don’t give it our all, it’s going to send a bad message,” said senior offensive lineman Nathan Tripp. “This game is going to set the tone for the entire season.”

“It’s extremely crucial to start off hot and get a win, “Gallagher said. “It’s a confidence booster and starts off the season with a positive and great feeling.”