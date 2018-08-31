Saugus sticking to the fundamentals ahead of third game

By Diego Marquez

2 mins ago

Entering Week 2 at 2-0, Saugus football is riding a wave of invincibility heading into their matchup against Buena High School in Ventura at 7 p.m. today.

After combining to score 114 points in their first two victories of the 2018 season against Taft (63-0) and Agoura (51-26) the Cents will try to keep the hot start intact as they take on a struggling Buena (0-2) team that is still looking for their first win of the season, coming off a 56-0 shutout road loss against Camarillo last week.

Against Camarillo, the Bulldogs’ sophomore quarterback Owen Medina threw 6-of-15 pass attempts for completions for 22 yards and interceptions. Medina split time with junior Josh Jones at the position who finished the game with 29 yards on 3-of-8 pass attempts.

“We try not to look at the statistics that much,” said Saugus head coach Jason Bornn. “So our emphasis week in and week out is to have the best version of us and the game dictates that we have an opponent and we focus on us executing our game plan because that’s what we can control.”

Allowing some offensive and defensive slip-ups to happen last week in the game against Agoura, Bornn and his coaching staff have worked diligently to rectify the issues and correct them ahead of the game against Buena.

“We’re going back to the fundamental issues that we learned from the contest against Agoura on the defensive and offensive end,” Bornn said. “The challenges that we had to get through in the game were addressed in practice by rewatching game film and working even harder to fix the problems.”