SCCS football has payback on its mind

By Dan Lovi

1 min ago

Santa Clarita Christian School completed a perfect season last year on its way to a Division 13 playoff berth. It was there in the second round of the playoffs where they lost for the first time all year, 35-14 to Santa Clara.

SCCS will have payback on their minds opening week, as they face off against Santa Clara on the road at 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

“We are really focusing on Santa Clara cause that killed us in the playoffs last year,” said senior wide receiver Kade Kalinske. “It destroyed us.”

“It all starts with week one against Santa Clara,” said senior quarterback Blake Kirshner.

Try to beat them because they knocked us off last year in the playoffs.”

Kirshner will look to rebound from last season’s loss to Santa Clara, after failing to throw a touchdown for the first time all season.

The Saints finished last season 10-3, but were knocked out of the playoffs a week after beating SCCS. They retained most of their players, this season including their starting quarterback and running back.

While SCCS moved up to Division 12 this season, Santa Clara remained in Division 13.

This game is going to be heated and emotional, with SCCS trying to improve on last season’s 11-1 record, meaning they must win their opening game.