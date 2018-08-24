Special Victims Unit investigating allegation against former Trinity coach

By Perry Smith

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives are investigating allegations of inappropriate conduct by a former basketball coach at Trinity Classical Academy, a detective confirmed Friday.

Sheriff’s Department officials are looking into whether there might be additional victims, after an allegation of inappropriate touching involving a former student and former basketball coach was brought to their attention Tuesday night, said Sgt. Brian Hudson of the Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Unit.

Trinity Classical Academy co-founder Wally Caddow was not immediately available for comment Friday morning.

The employee was let go by Trinity back in 2016, due to unrelated circumstances, according to Hudson. The situation is under investigation, and no arrests have been made, he said.

“It’s still an active investigation — it’s still in the early stages,” said Hudson. “Trinity has been extremely cooperative with us… We still have a lot of people to talk to.”

Hudson could not release any additional details Friday, but confirmed the allegations involved more than one incident, and did not occur on the school’s campus in Valencia.

“The only correlation to Trinity is he was a basketball coach,” Hudson said, adding he wasn’t releasing any additional information at this time.