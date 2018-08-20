Trinity football wins season opener in rout

By Dan Lovi

1 min ago

Trinity Classical Academy opened the 2018 season in the exact same way it closed the 2017 campaign: with a shutout victory.

Trinity (1-0) defeated Desert Christian Academy (0-1) 38-0 Saturday at Fillmore High School, a designated home field for the Knights.

Junior quarterback Rick Roberts led the way with 281 passing yards and three touchdowns, adding 36 rushing yards on two carries.

“Our offense clicked early and that was great for us,” Roberts said. “As a team we usually struggle coming out fast, but we knew we had to play fast to get the win, and that’s what we did.”

According to Roberts, the final score could have been even higher, but three touchdowns were called back because of holding penalties.

Last season’s starting quarterback Phineas Yi, who is taking on more of a utility role this season, completed 3-of-5 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown. He also went 4-of-5 on 2-point conversions, as Trinity did not try an extra point attempt. Yi also recorded a sack on defense.

Senior wide receiver Carson Campuzano led the Knights in receptions with six and yards with 134, adding a touchdown. His counterpart, junior Kyle Fields, had three receptions for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

Trinity will look to continue its winning ways, facing Rivera (0-1) on Friday Aug. 24, a team that struggled last season, and lost its season opener this year 21-0.

The Knights, however, don’t take any opponent lightly, and are ready to face a Huskies team that has a considerable size advantage.

“They are a big team and the bigger teams will be a test for us, regardless of how they did last season or last game,” Roberts said. “Every week is a new week, we have to come out and play our game. If we play our game it doesn’t matter what team we are playing. We can win.”