Valencia football hits ‘refresh’ ahead of Silverado

By Dan Lovi

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

It wasn’t the start the Vikings were hoping before, losing to Arbor View 17-14 in its first game of the season.

Though a loss is never ideal, Valencia head coach Larry Muir believes his team will grow from the experience.

“We made our share of mistakes that we’ve got to fix, but that’s the great thing about playing a team like Arbor View,” Muir said. “It’s a good learning experience for us. You can see a lot of mistakes and we’ll figure those things out.”

Valencia (0-1) will have a chance to put the week one learning experience to the test against Silverado (0-2) tonight.

The Hawks kept it close in both their losses, losing 52-42 in their opening game and falling 26-20 last week. They were playing Division 5 and 6 schools, however, and a game against Division 1 Valencia might not offer the same results.

Silverado’s senior quarterback Anthony Jackson has a completion percentage of only 33 percent and has thrown three interceptions to two touchdowns. He does have the ability to escape the pocket, leading his team with 85 rushing yards.

Vikings starting linebacker Ben Seymour thinks that as long as his team takes care of the minor details in practice, they should come out with the victory.

“Fix the small things, we need to fine-tune the little things,” he said. “Hopefully that’ll push over the edge next week.”

Valencia squares off against Silverado at 7 p.m. at Silverado High School.