Valencia girls basketball coach Jerry Mike resigns
Valencia girls varsity basketball head coach Jerry Mike watches players run shooting drills at practice. Katharine Lotze/Signal
By Haley Sawyer
1 min ago

After 19 years of coaching, Valencia girls basketball coach Jerry Mike resigned from his position on Monday citing personal reasons.

“It was a rough day. It was hard. Really, really hard,” Mike said. “And I coached six years of varsity ball at Glendale so I have 25 years of coaching varsity girls and it really is … I woke up this morning not a coach. It was kind of a weird feeling, but it’s okay because I got the opportunity and I’m grateful for it.”

In his most recent season with the Vikings, Mike coached the team to an overall record of 16-12 and a Foothill League record of 8-2, good enough for second place in the final league standings.

Prior to that, in the 2016-17 season, Mike and the Vikes shared the league title with Canyon and continued on to beat the Cowboys for a CIF-Southern Section Division 1AA title at Honda Center in Anaheim.

About the author

Haley Sawyer

Haley Sawyer

A Pennsylvania native, Haley Sawyer has covered sports across the country. She is a graduate of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh and is the sports editor at The Signal.

