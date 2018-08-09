West Ranch grad Cade Spurlin taking talents to Dixie State University

By Dan Lovi

1 min ago

Cade Spurlin spent the past two years filling up the box score at Los Angeles Mission College. He helped lead them to a 52-31 overall record and two playoff appearances in his two seasons there.

The former West Ranch catcher led the LAMC Eagles in most statistical categories last season including batting average (.392), slugging percentage (.743), hits (58) and home runs (11). He also tied with his former West Ranch teammate Sam Gray for the most RBIs (38).

His breakout sophomore campaign earned Spurlin a spot on the 2018 All-Southern California ABCA/Rawling First Team.

“When I found out that I was an All-American, it was amazing,” Spurlin said. “It was just awesome having the season I had and to find out I was selected out of an outstanding group of players.”

Now, Spurlin will be taking what he learned at LAMC to his new school, Dixie State University, an NCAA Division 2 school.

“My experience was great, I loved my time there and all of my coaches,” Spurlin said of his two seasons at LAMC. “Coach Cascione was a great coach and he set us up with a great schedule playing a lot of great teams. Playing against great teams like that just makes you a better player.”

For Spurlin, choosing where to continue his playing career wasn’t a difficult decision. A visit to the campus and a phone call with DSU’s head baseball coach Chris Pfatenhauer sealed the deal.

“I fell in love with Dixie right when I saw it,” Spurlin said. “He [coach Pfatenhauer] made me feel like I was a part of the team from our first conversation. He is a great coach and they have a great team, so it was a very easy decision for me.”

The excitement seems to be mutual.

“Cade is a throwback player that leaves it all on the field every day,” Pfatenhauer said to dixiestateathletics.com. “…Cade has great leadership qualities and tremendous offensive tools.”

Spurlin will most likely spend the majority of time at catcher, but he said his new coach might use him in the outfield and at first and third base. Regardless of what position he plays, his strong and consistent hitting will likely slot him in the middle of the batting lineup.

Spurlin will have his first taste of action on Oct. 5, when DSU takes on the College of Southern Nevada in an exhibition game.